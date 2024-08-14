Company given lights contract doesn’t have enough staff

A WEST Cork councillor said it was like ‘putting the cart before the horse’ on hearing that a company awarded a contract to maintain public lighting across Co Cork turns out not to have sufficient electrical contractors to carry out the work.

At a recent meeting of the Western Division, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) highlighted the unusual situation whereby Electric Skyline, who were awarded the public lighting maintenance contract, does not have sufficient staff to maintain the public lighting network.

He had high praise for Enerveo Ireland who previously had the contract, while it was revealed by Council officials that Electric Skyline was the only tender for the contract. ‘I’m hearing now that Electric Skyline don’t have the staff at the moment and if lights go out in my own district in my area I’m wondering will they be replaced as quickly as Enerveo used to?’ asked Cllr Collins.

‘This is like putting the cart before the horse as usual and if this is true a lot of questions have to be asked here.’

His brother, Cllr John Collins, said that Electric Skyline must be some company to convince the contract be awarded to them without having the necessary staff.

‘As long as I’ve been working for myself I’ve never given a contract to anyone unless I knew what type of staff they have. They must be fair convincers,’ said Cllr Collins.

Niall Healy, director of roads and transportation told councillors that it was a decision by Enerveo Ireland to withdraw from the Irish market.

‘That is something we had no control over of and we got short enough notice of that decision by the company. We were in the process of retendering for public lighting maintenance anyway and Electric Skyline, based in Co Mayo secured the contract.’

Mr Healy said they are very well respected in the market place, hold similar contracts in other parts of the country and have a proven track record.

‘We are aware that they are acute challenges as there are a scarcity of electrical contractors and electricians. We know Enerveo faced that challenge too, and that challenge is to remain for some time, the length and breadth of the country regardless of the provider.’