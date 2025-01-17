Community organisers urgently needed for Kinsale Daffodil Day

THE Irish Cancer Society is urgently seeking volunteer community organisers to bring Daffodil Day to Kinsale on March 28th.

The charity is seeking people with good contacts and a strong connection to their local community who would be willing to coordinate fundraising activities on that date.

Daffodil Day will see people across the country conduct street sales and shake buckets to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and give hope to cancer patients and their families.

‘We have an amazing group of volunteers who are always eager to support Daffodil Day. They show up with smiles on their faces, regardless of the weather, and spend a little time chatting or listening to stories,’ said community organiser Siobhan Connaghan.

‘Cancer impacts so many people, so knowing this small act of giving my time to support Daffodil Day and the services the Irish Cancer Society provides can make a significant difference to someone on a cancer journey in our community, makes it very worthwhile. I feel privileged to be part of Daffodil Day and to contribute to such a great cause, even in my small way.’

It is estimated that across Ireland, in excess of 10,000 people volunteer their time on each year to help support Daffodil Day in their community. Recruiting, coordinating and managing these volunteers, and the delivery of local Daffodil Day street sales, requires the support of local organisers to make it a success.

‘We want people to get involved and take a lead in organising fundraising activities for Daffodil Day in March 2025 in their local community with their own team of volunteers, family, and friends. We are open to all applications we receive but are particularly interested in setting up Daffodil Day activities in Kinsale,’ said Mary Quinn, Irish Cancer Society volunteer manager.

For further information visit www.cancer.ie.