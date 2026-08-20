This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

Lessons must be learned by Motorsport Ireland after the death of Dunmanway rally driver Eoin McCarthy (22), his family have said after his inquest.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Finbarr Harrington said he 'maintains his innocence' after he was given a 12-match ban by the GAA.

Meet the Helen family who are our West Cork Farming Awards winner for August.

Clonakilty-based fitness guru Karl Henry has warned that the misuse of weight loss drugs is widespread in West Cork and could have serious consequences.

IN LIFE

Historian Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil tells of his love for Cape Clear as his book Blúirí Oileánda - Island Pieces is published as part of Heritage Week.

IN SPORT

Clonakilty got the better of Kinsale in their opening game in the Cork LGFA senior football championship.

In a huge weekend of football action, Castlehaven and Clonakilty drew in the premier senior football championship.

Coach Killian Barry chats to us after Nicola Tuthill enjoys superb fifth-place finishe at the European Athletics Championships.

Baltimore’s Eoin Murphy bids to make Irish history at the European Apprentice Drivers Championships.

Bantry proved to be the perfect host for the biggest-ever All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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