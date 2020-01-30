Community Engagement Day across West Cork this Friday

AS part of a National Rural Safety Forum, members of the public are invited to come and meet gardaí and IFA representatives in 32 locations throughout West Cork on Friday, January 31st. Locations will range from Skibbereen Mart to co-ops across West Cork from Adrigole to Dunmanway.

This National Community Engagement Day is designed to achieve the collaborative objective of increased community engagement and community reassurance throughout Ireland.

Assistant Commissioner Orla McPartlin, Garda Community Relations Bureau said: ‘An Garda Síochána is delighted to partner with our key stakeholders in the National Rural Safety Forum in organising a National Community Engagement Day. This event will provide an opportunity for communities across Ireland to meet and become familiar with their local Gardaí and other Community Organisation representatives. An Garda Síochána will take this opportunity to listen to the policing needs of our communities so that we can continue to deliver on our mission – Keeping People Safe.’

The day is supported by members of CSNA (Convenience Stores & Newsagents Association) and RGDATA (Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trade Association) nationally.

Vincent Jennings, CEO, CSNA, said: ‘The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association (CSNA) welcomes this worthwhile initiative and we would like to commend all parties involved in National Community Engagement Day which our members will be supporting fully. CSNA represents over 1,500 convenience store owners, newsagents and forecourt operators nationwide, many of whom are based in rural Ireland where we believe this initiative will be most effective indeed.

'Our commitment to supporting our members on all matters security and otherwise in their local communities is unwavering. With the support of An Garda Síochána, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and the National Rural Safety Forum, our association will endeavour to engage with and support local communities nationwide to strive for a safer Ireland.’

For details of the location, venue and timing of local engagement opportunities in West Cork see https://www.garda.ie/!RG1S2Q