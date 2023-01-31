Community-based financial support

ACCESS Credit Union is proud to sponsor this year’s West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year award, which recognises and supports young, dynamic and creative business people, under the age of 35, in West Cork.

West Cork has a great tradition of entrepreneurship, with many successful businesses having started and grown in the region. The area is renowned for its artisan food production, with a range of local producers creating high-quality, locally-sourced products that are sought after both at home and abroad. This is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of the people of West Cork.

With the introduction of the Ludgate Hub, West Cork has become attractive for tech companies also. This initiative has attracted many young entrepreneurs to the region, who are taking advantage of the resources available to them in West Cork to start and grow their own businesses.

These awards are a great benefit to showcasing the fantastic range of businesses we have here in West Cork.

Access Credit Union is a community-based financial institution dedicated to supporting local businesses and helping them thrive. It has three offices, with its head office in Skibbereen and branches in Bandon and Schull.

Their business loans are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of their members and provide them with the funds they need to grow and succeed.

‘We are delighted to sponsor the West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year award,’ said Tony Hughes, CEO of Access Credit Union.

'We believe it is important to support and recognise the contributions of young entrepreneurs to our local economy, and we are proud to be a part of this initiative.'

One of the key benefits of taking a business loan from Access Credit Union is that the funds are invested back into the local economy. For every €10 spent locally on Irish products, more than €40 of benefit is generated in the local community (ISME).

This means that by choosing to borrow from Access Credit Union, businesses are not only investing in their own success, but also supporting the local economy and contributing to its growth and sustainability.

Access Credit Union also offers Cultivate Farm loans to its farming members in West Cork, these loans are specially tailored to the farming community in order to help them improve their farms, purchase new equipment and expand their business.

In addition to supporting the local economy, Access Credit Union’s business loans also offer a range of other benefits for businesses. Their competitive

interest rates and flexible repayment terms make it easy for businesses to manage their finances and ensure they have the funds they need to grow and thrive.

‘We understand that every business is unique and has its own specific needs, that’s why we work closely with our members to tailor a loan that suits their individual situation,’ said

Karen Farr, Lending Manager at Access Credit Union. ‘Our goal is to help our members achieve their business goals while also supporting the local economy.’

Many businesses in West Cork have already benefited from taking a business loan from Access Credit Union.

Faye Bolger, Owner and Head Chef of Bally Bia in Ballydehob, West Cork, said, ‘The loan I took from Access Credit Union allowed me to expand, my business and invest in new equipment. The competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms made it easy for me to manage my finances and focus on growing my business.’

By choosing to take a business loan from Access Credit Union, businesses in West Cork can not only invest in their own success but also support the local economy and contribute to its growth and sustainability.

For more information on their business and farm loans, please visit www.accesscu.ie or call them on (028) 21883 today.

And for all the young entrepreneurs, who entered the West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year award, the very best of luck from all at Access Credit Union.