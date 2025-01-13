Collins’ party to enter talks with FF/FG

CORK South West TD and founder of the Independent Ireland party, Michael Collins, confirmed this week that the party had been asked on Wednesday to enter discussions on the formation of government.

Speaking to The Southern Star on Wednesday afternoon, the TD said that talks were expected to begin in Dublin on Thursday of this week.

‘Independent Ireland have always maintained that we are willing to discuss the possibility of entering into government based on the policies we have put together,’ he said.

‘Issues of huge importance in Independent Ireland’s policies include our opposition to any Mercusor deal, which will cost Irish farmers between €45m and €55m. If it goes ahead, this is a red line for us, if we are to agree going forward,’ he added.

He also said that Independent Ireland are opposed to any dropping of the nitrates derogation in the lifetime of the next government. ‘Farmers are struggling to cope after the last cut,’ he said.

Independent Ireland will also fight to bring the vat rate for cafés, restaurants, pubs and hairdressers down from the 13.5% rate to 9%, and seek to freeze all fuel hikes to help people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Independent Ireland are also insisting on a minister for fisheries, marine and the islands to create a thriving fishing industry and island life.

‘Independent Ireland wants to have a housing emergency declared to bring all agencies together to solve the huge crisis, with 15,000 people now homeless,’ Deputy Collins said. ‘And we need to look at zoning more ground, with county development plans looked at again to have them worked on, with a ground-up approach, infrastructure delivered on, and serial objectors dealt with who both block bigger construction jobs and local planning

applications.’

He said the party also has very strong policies on health, education, transport and immigration. ‘These will all form part of the discussions tomorrow,’ he said.