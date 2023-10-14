Collins’ grandniece pens story about Woodfield

A WHOLE new generation will be introduced to War of Independence leader Michael Collins when they read a short story about the place in which he was born.

The story about Woodfield, outside Clonakilty, was written by his grandniece Helen Collins, a solicitor with Wolfe & Co in Skibbereen.

It is one of 60 essays in Stories from the Heart of Ireland, a new book that will be sold to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Helen’s story about the place where Michael Collins was born evokes just how special it was, and continues to be to this day.

Helen’s own father Liam was the last Collins family member born in Woodfield before it was burnt out by the Black and Tans in 1921, shortly after his birth. ‘My father always felt that Woodfield was a very precious place because it is a place of birth, not death,’ Helen told The Southern Star.

‘All of the positive influences that were there supporting the young Michael Collins in his youth can still be felt.

‘I can feel it when I am there, and other people have said it to me too over the years,’ she added.

‘There is a stone seat in the middle of the site, and if you sit there, you can get a sense of Michael growing up in that place and the influences on him as a child, and how it shaped his view of the world.’

Helen said she was pleased to contribute her reminiscences to the book because the Make-A-Wish charity does so much good in helping to make dreams come true for young children with life-threatening conditions.

Broadcaster Joe Duffy, novelist Cathy Kelly, businessman John Magnier and singer Tommy Fleming are among the 60 people who have contributed to the book.

The book, published by Red Stripe Press, has been compiled by former broadcaster and journalist Brendan Power in memory of his granddaughter Niamh, who was a beneficiary of Make-A-Wish before her untimely passing in 2012 at the age of nine.

‘Every year this wonderful charity – which relies entirely on donations – makes wishes come true for dozens of children,’ said Brendan.

‘This book is one way of helping.’