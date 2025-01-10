Coillte invites applications for scholarships

SCHOOLGOERS from West Cork considering a career in forestry can apply for scholarship funding at UCD or South East Technology University (Setu).

Coillte has launched its 2025 Forestry Scholarship Programme, with up to €20,000 in financial supports for students.

The scholarship provides substantial financial and career support for students pursuing a full-time, third level forestry programme at UCD and Setu.

The scholarships offer up to €20,000 per recipient across their degree, alongside paid summer placements and career opportunities with Coillte.

The scholarship was created to address the growing need for skilled professionals to support Ireland’s environmental and economic sustainability.

Three inaugural scholars are now in their first semester at Setu.

The launch of the 2025 Forestry Scholarship comes amid growing interest in forestry careers, as revealed by a recent Red C survey commissioned by Coillte, which found that 60% of 18–34-year-olds view a career in the forest and wood sector as attractive.

The forestry sector is seen as a key driver of Ireland’s climate action objectives, requiring more than 1,700 skilled professionals by 2030 to meet the ambitions of Ireland’s Forest Strategy.

‘Forestry is essential to Ireland’s environmental and economic future, offering diverse careers in a wide variety of areas,’ said Coillte Forest managing director Mark Carlin.

‘With CAO applications now open, we encourage students to consider forestry as a meaningful career that contributes to a greener, more self-sufficient Ireland.

'Forestry is a dynamic, multifaceted sector.'

• Applications for the 2025 Coillte Forestry Scholarship Programme are open. The closing date for applications is Friday May 2nd 2025. See www.coillte.ie.