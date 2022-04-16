News

COCO GOES TO CLON: Palm Sunday proccesion

April 16th, 2022 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Rev Kingsley Sutton leading a Palm Sunday procession to Kilgarriffe Church in Clonakilty last Sunday, supported by Linda Coombes and her donkey Coco.                     (Photo: Gearoid Holland)

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.