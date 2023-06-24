Co Council brings back its special music event scheme

CORK County Council has announced the return of the special music event scheme, a community-led initiative aimed at promoting tourism and celebrating the vibrant music culture of West Cork.

The scheme, now in its sixth year, provides grant funding to voluntary music groups, enabling them to organise and perform up to four music events in their local towns within the West Cork and Bandon/Kinsale areas.

The scheme this year features a blend of brass and reed music, along with traditional music, song, and dance by local Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann music groups. Over 18 days, the programme will continue to the end of August. The music events will take place in Bandon, Kinsale, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, and Dunmanway and admission to all events is free.

County mayor Danny Collins, said it brings communities together and showcases the musical talent of West Cork. For more see www.corkcoco.ie