Close shave for owner of local beard company

THE owner of a popular West Cork brand of natural beard products has shaved off his distinctive beard for the first time in 10 years.

But it’s all to help other men who are growing a beard for the first time.

Colin Murphy, who runs The West Cork Beard Company, took to YouTube to film himself shaving off his impressive beard, that he has become synonymous with.

Colin said that he was still getting used to seeing a clean shaving man in the mirror.

‘I also find myself reaching for my beard brush to brush my non-existent beard! Even touching my face and chin is a strange experience for me now,’ said Colin.

Colin said he wanted to get back to basics and to talk men through how to grow a beard from scratch. However, it was something he was dreading as he hadn’t been clean shaven in over 10 years.

‘The last time I saw my chin I was probably 32-years-old and now I’m 42 and a completely different man. I wanted to start again and understand what guys with new beards go through.

'I’ve forgotten about the itch experienced, the frustration at slow growth and the untidy stage.’ Colin will share his tips every two weeks on his YouTube channel.

‘I’ll put up beard updates and things I’ve learned and tips to make the process easier for those growing beards for the first time.’