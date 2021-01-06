Clon’s Aldi to be open by 2022

ALDI’S new store in Clonakilty, which is set to open by the end of next year, will be powered by 100% green electricity and will see free-to-use electric charging points outside the store.

Last week the German supermarket giant received final planning permission for the store at the Waterfront, adjacent to the new primary care centre fronting on to the Inchydoney Road.

The supermarket will create 25 permanent jobs once opened, as well as 80 jobs during the construction phase.

Planning permission for the store was granted in 2017, but earlier this year an application was made to alter its roof specifications to match Aldi’s new standard store design.

The new environmentally-friendly 1,315 sqm store will have 109 car parking spaces and 20 bike parking spaces.

‘We can’t wait to come to Clonakilty,’ said Colin Breslin, Aldi regional managing director.

Aldi’s existing 23 stores across Cork city and country are deeply embedded in the local communities they service.

Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Cork stores having donated over 310,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s community grants network.

COPE Foundation, The Irish Cancer Society, Marymount Hospice, Cork Association for Autism and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

The new Aldi store will be directly across the road from its fellow German rival, Lidl.