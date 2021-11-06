Clonakilty's stately school buildings to be saved by departmental funding

A major financial package has been approved by the department of education for the refurbishment and extension of Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty.

Following years of campaigning by staff, students, parents and politicians, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan said the Sacred Heart school is to receive a multi-million euro package that will boost the school’s capacity.

'This project was always a priority for me,' said Christopher, who is a past pupil of the all girl school. He was one of a group of 15 male students who repeated their Leaving Certificate exams at the school in 2001 and 2002.

The TD confessed that repeating his Leaving Certificate exam was not the stuff of nightmares. ‘It was one of the best years of my life’ he told The Southern Star.

‘One of the reasons this is such good news for Clonakilty,' he added, 'is that the buildings were in danger of failing into disrepair. Instead of neglecting the problem, and one day abandoning the school, this investment will preserve what is regarded by many to be a stately and historic collection of buildings.’

The funding will allow the school to increase its capacity from approximately 540 to 600 in the short-term and three special education needs rooms will also be included in the redevelopment.