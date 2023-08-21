Clonakilty's night-time water restrictions continue

WATER restrictions remain in place in the Clonakilty area tonight as supply in reservoirs remains low.

Uisce Éireann confirmed the night-time restrictions, which came into effect last weekend, are continuing from 11pm each night until 7am the following morning.

The restrictions are necessary to maintain water supply during the day for Clonakilty businesses and residents.

According to Uisce Éireann, heavy rainfall and the subsequent impact on the river has 'presented operational challenges at the water treatment plant and continued high demand has not allowed for reservoirs to fully replenish. Therefore, restrictions are necessary until further notice.'

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty urban network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Water levels will be reviewed each morning, with updates provided to the community as necessary.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'The water restrictions remain in place due to the continued high demand for water in the area. These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. We will continue to review the water levels each morning and will update customers once restrictions are lifted. I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.'

For updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.