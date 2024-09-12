Clonakilty songwriter’s single out this month

Singer-songwriter Andrew Whelton started lessons on the guitar when he was just 13 years old

Where are you from?

I am from Lisavaird, outside Clonakilty. I started playing guitar when I was 13 years old and attended lessons for a few years. Growing up, I would have played a lot of traditional Irish music with my brother and sister, who are also very musical! At that stage I was focused on trying to improve my accompanying skills on the guitar so that I could back my brother and sister when playing tunes. I would have got a few lessons off Jim Murray around this time, who is one of the best traditional guitar players in Ireland!

I didn’t really start taking guitar-playing seriously until the lockdown of 2020 when there was nothing else to do only play guitar! That’s where I would have started learning more challenging songs by artists such as Mumford and Sons and Gerry Cinnammon via YouTube.

My first time playing my own live gig was in Limerick in 2022 during my time attending Mary Immaculate College when I was studying primary school teaching, in a pub called the Old Stand. Since this time I have been lucky enough to support Alfie Hudson-Taylor, formerly of the band Hudson Taylor back in March 2024 in Dolans Limerick. I recently supported Rawney, where we played a gig in Drip Coffee Shop in Rosscarbery on Saturday August 24th.

Tell us what inspired the song?

The indie-pop and folk-pop genres is my target audience when writing songs. I believe are the most appealing in the music world today, particularly with the rise of artists such as Noah Kahan, and Irish bands like Kingfishr. The song was inspired during my college days of experiencing the typical heartbreak that all college students experience, and trying your best to make something work when you know deep down that it will never play out the way you want it to. Lyrics such as ‘that door was already closed’ and ‘these things all happen for a reason’ in the song really cement these feelings!

Where was it produced?

I recorded my track in Wavefield Studios with the wonderful Brian Crowley and Sarah O’Mahony in Clonakilty. Readers might be familiar with names such as John Spillane and The Cliffords, who have all recorded there also. My song features drums from Peter O’Sullivan, who also performs with the Irish indie band Kingfishr, and I received unbelievable advice regarding the lyrics and structure of the song by the well-known Irish session musician Oisin Walsh-Peelo who currently plays with the band Villagers, Flyte and previously Hudson Taylor.

I am early in my music career but as I mentioned earlier, have had the pleasure of supporting Alfie Hudson Taylor, formerly of Hudson Taylor, back in March 2024 in Dolans Limerick, which was an incredibly proud moment being a huge fan of the band, particularly during my teenage years!

I also perform regularly in DeBarras folk club and Shanleys in Clonakilty. I have also played as part of the International Clonakilty Guitar Festival for the past three years.

When does the single come out?

The song is being released on all music platforms on Friday September 20th. I plan on launching my debut single during the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival 2024 which takes place from September 19th to September 24th.

• Andrew Whelton is on Instagram at andrewwhelton_music