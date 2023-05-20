Clonakilty is ‘wheely’ ready for its 12th annual festival of bicycles – and food!

CLONAKILTY will once again host its annual bicycle festival this June.

With a wide range of events to suit all ages and abilities, the 12th annual festival from June 8th-11th, also features food and social events and is family-friendly.

Co-hosts this year include Birdwatch Ireland, the Bike Circus, Clochán Uisce, Duchás Clonakilty Heritage and chef Caitlin Ruth.

The festival will kick off with the annual lap of the town on Thursday June 8th, followed by a jukebox social at the Bike Circus.

On Friday children are encouraged to cycle to school, and later in the day there will be a bicycle orchestra and a birdwatch cycle. On Saturday at 10am, there will be the annual family morning at Croppy Park with fun events for the smallest of cyclists.

The pop-up picnic cycle on Saturday afternoon will be one of the highlights for sure, with picnics prepared by chef Caitlin Ruth and an open-air concert by members of the Vespertine Quintet. The Big Bike Open Mic will be an evening event with stories from cycle adventurers, campaigners, builders and artists.

Sunday will kick off with ‘Stop, Look, Listen’ – a lap of the town followed by three pieces of music which is a weekly event hosted by Justin Grounds.

At 3pm on Sunday there will be a historical river cycle and later in the day a Curry Supper Cycle.

The festival will end with an evening of Bikeoke.

All details at clonakiltybicyclefestival.org including how to book in for the pop-up picnic and curry supper cycles. All other cycles are open to all.