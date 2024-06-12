Clonakilty getting ready for 6th Street Carnival

THE Clonakilty Street Carnival, sponsored by Irish Yogurts, is back on June 15th, with rows of tables set to line Pearse Street to create an outdoor dining experience, with live entertainment throughout the day.

The family-friendly food festival, now in its sixth year, is West Cork’s hottest meal ticket, will seat up to 600 people at a time.

Clonakilty’s restaurants, food producers and suppliers will serve diverse street food, and diners can choose two main dishes from multiple food vendors, from Indian curries to locally-sourced seafood, topped off with a selection of wines and desserts.

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon of Dunbrody Country House in Wexford officially opens the carnival at 2pm, with food served 3pm to 5pm.

Ticket holders will get their culinary fix from foodies including Kirby’s at The Whale’s Tail, The Emmet Hotel, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Clonakilty Park Hotel, O’Donovan’s Hotel, The Alley Garden Bistro, Oak Fire Pizza, Casey’s Bar & Restaurant, Scannell’s, The Celtic Ross Hotel, The Pike Deli, The Little Island Resort and Wazzy Woo, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Dinner tickets are €20 for adults and €10 for children at www.clonakilty.ie.

There’s a family fun zone from 11am, with face-painting, inflatables, games, kids’ disco, circus juggling, interactive drumming, and an enclosed play area for toddlers.

A kid’s meal will be available at the family fun zone from 1pm, or families can dine together at the main tent. There’s also an autism-friendly zone at Flourish & Be.

Stilt walkers, magicians and jugglers will entertain diners, and headliners The Monks will kick-start the main stage. Other live acts include Comhaltas, Clonakilty Brass Band, The Water Gypsies, Rebel Brass, The Blackapple Bastards and Kate & Andrew Whelton.

Food will be served from 3pm with last servings around 5pm, or until all food is sold out. All other entertainment and carnival events are free from 11am until late.