CLONAKILTY company Global Shares has won big for innovation at the 2022 Financial Services Awards.

The leading fintech company, with eighteen offices across the world, was presented with the 'FinTech Innovation' award at a gala lunch on October 27th.

'Ireland's pedigree in financial services is renowned the world over, and we are absolutely thrilled to win this award against tough competition,' said Thomas Wallace, chief financial officer.

Read the full story in next week's Southern Star.