Clonakilty bypass to close at night-time

THE Clonakilty bypass will be closed from 7pm to 7am until Friday May 23rd in order for the upgrading of the wastewater infrastructure at Park Road Clonakilty.

Ward & Burke Construction Ltd will be delivering the project on behalf of Uisce Éireann, who are working in partnership with Cork County Council; the works are intended to support future growth and development in the area.

The project involves the installation and upgrade of over 1km of sewer mains and, will improve the capacity of the existing wastewater network in the area, improving performance and reducing demands on the current network.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said that in order to deliver these works safely and efficiently a road closure is required and will be in place Monday night to Friday morning each week during those dates.

‘Traffic flows will be diverted during this time with local and emergency services access only. Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that the delivery of these necessary works may cause and will make every effort to minimise disruption.’