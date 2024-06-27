Clonakilty artist Sarah is chosen for major exhibition in capital

A CLONAKILTY artist has been chosen to showcase her artwork on a national exhibition taking pace in Dublin next month.

Sarah McNulty is among 10 talented artists selected from across Ireland to participate in Connecting Artists 2024, a 10-week online programme, culminating in an exhibition hosted by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) in Dublin. The exhibition will take place from Wednesday, July 3rd to Sunday,

July 7th.

The Connecting Artists programme, curated by Miriam Spollen, founder of Connections Arts Centre, aims to empower visual artists with intellectual disabilities by providing them with a platform to nurture their creative practice and gain professional recognition.

Sarah initially explored ceramics under the guidance of her teacher, Terry O’Farrell.

During lockdown, Sarah found solace in painting stones collected from the beach, describing it as a meditative experience.

‘Creating art makes me feel good, and I want to share this joy with everyone. Art should be enjoyed without judgement; it’s a gateway to emotions,’ said Sarah.

In Clonakilty, she attends the local resource centre, where she creates her pieces in a supportive and relaxed environment.

She held her inaugural exhibition in 2022, and successfully sold several paintings and continues to attend weekly art classes with Pauline Walsh.

The Connecting Artists 2024 exhibition will be officially opened by RTÉ presenter and broadcaster, Miriam O’Callaghan. It will feature diverse and exceptional artwork from the participating artists, offering a unique opportunity for the public to appreciate and support their talents and providing attendees the chance to meet the artists and purchase original artwork and cards.

‘I’m thrilled to participate in the Connecting Artists 2024 programme to encourage others to explore their creativity and to share my work with a broader audience,’ said Sarah.