Clon woman spots gap for confidential shredding service

A CLONAKILTY businesswoman has started a shredding service, having spotted a gap in the market for people to dispose of their confidential information safely. Former bank executive Anne Marie Kingston, whose White Sage Decluttering business continues to grow, says her busy day job led her to spot that clients had documents they were worried about clearing out of their homes, especially if they contained confidential banking, family or health information.

As a result, she decided to offer a confidential shredding service for all documents, receipts, diaries and more, for both homes and businesses across West Cork.

‘I knew there was an opportunity because during my hands-on decluttering sessions, I was coming home with two to three bags of material, and I felt that there were many businesses and homes that needed access to a confidential shredding service,’ she said. Earlier this year, Anne Marie invested in an industrial shredder and is now happy to offer the service throughout Cork and Kerry, and not just for clients of her White Sage Decluttering service.

‘Many people have bags of documents in the corners of their offices, spare bedrooms and garages and just don’t know what to do with them,’ said Anne Marie. ‘I will shred their items for €20 a bag, with free collection around Clonakilty on Wednesday mornings. Obviously, outside of that, I will need to charge for transport. But I will also issue a statement to confirm that all the documents have been shredded and disposed of correctly.’