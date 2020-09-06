Clon recording studio hits the right note for Kerry musician

A Kerry musician is singing the praises of Wavefield Recording Studio in Clonakilty.

Owen Rua of Tralee travelled to the studio to work on his debut single, ‘Do You Ever Think Of Me’, and is delighted with the results.

Brian Casey, who is originally from Bantry, together with his partner, Sarah O’Mahony, who is from Union Hall, established Wavefield in January 2012.

Part of its growing success, over the last eight years, can be attributed to the fact that not only is Brian a brilliant musician, he’s also an excellent producer, and knows exactly how to help talented young singers and musicians to record and produce their first EPs.

‘It can be very daunting if you haven’t recorded a track before but Wavefield is perfect for everyone from the high-profile, established singers, who have already made a name for themselves, and also for people, like me, who need a guiding hand,’ said Owen.

The 24-year old’s song was launched on all the streaming platforms in July and is getting good radio play and positive reviews, much of which he has attributed to Brian’s expertise.

Owen said he felt compelled to contact The Southern Star because there are so many musicians and singers throughout the country who are experiencing a difficult time right now given the Covid-19 restrictions.

Brian added: ‘Owen’s track featured percussion contributions from an up-and-coming Rosscarbery drummer, Peter O’Sullivan, which is fantastic because we always try to tap into the local pool of talent here. For such a small place, you could throw a stone and hit a world-class musician.’