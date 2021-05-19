Clon hospital needed more Covid spaces

AN inspection of Clonakilty Community Hospital found that significant improvements were needed to prepare for a further outbreak of Covid-19.

The unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found more needed to be done to segregate residents with the virus, from close contacts and those without the virus.

The inspection was made last October and the findings were published this week.

A Hiqa inspector had similar concerns after a visit to the HSE run facility last June, just two months after a Covid-19 outbreak claimed the lives of 10 people.

This latest report stated that some of the issues identified on the previous inspection had been satisfactorily addressed. But on the latest visit, the inspector noted there were only two single rooms for isolating residents that may be suspected of having Covid-19.

‘There was no other accommodation available on that day to effect a timely response to a new outbreak of Covid-19 ... It was found on the last inspection that during the early stages of a large Covid-19 outbreak in the centre, residents were not appropriately segregated,’ the report stated.

The June inspection found non-compliance in seven categories, compared to two this time. The report said that construction had commenced on a new €5m wing, which would consist mainly of single room accommodation.However, the remainder of the centre would comprise four-bed rooms which, Hiqa says, is likely to impact on the quality of life of residents.

Former TD Jim Daly, chairman of the local Cairde (hospital friends) group said they welcomed the continued input of Hiqa: ‘And we note the acknowledgement of the exceptional level of care provided by staff and the improvements to date.’

The hospital said: ‘Clonakilty Community Hospital was, sadly, the first HSE/CKCH residential facility in this region to face a significant outbreak of Covid-19. Our response informed our planning and preparedness for Covid-19 at all other community hospitals and residential centres. We can confirm that a separate cohorting/isolation area is now available.’

An inspection at Macroom Community Hospital found it was found non-compliant in five areas and noted inadequate communal, private spaces, visiting areas and appropriate shower and toilet facilities to ensure privacy and dignity of residents.