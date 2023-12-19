Clon car thief hit three vehicles before crashing

A DISTRICT court judge told a 21-year-old Clonakilty man that he can expect to be under the scrutiny of the court for some time after he convicted him on 12 charges including the unlawful taking of a car and dangerous driving. Judge James McNulty was dealing with the case of Jamie Williamson at Clonakilty District Court.

Mr Williamson, of 11 Convent Way, Clonakilty, pleaded to guilty to numerous offences, including the unlawful taking of a car, the theft of car keys, three counts of dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a driving licence, criminal damage, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report a collision and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 2.20am on April 3rd last a black Kia car was taken from Convent Way without the owner’s consent.

Helen Ahern had been staying at the home of Christine Williamson and Christine’s son Jamie took the car and drove away at speed.

‘When they heard the car outside, Christine and Helen Ahern went out and saw him driving off. He clipped two cars as it left the estate and drove off down to the roundabout at Faxbridge,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He then drove down the wrong side of Clarke Street and had a head-on collision between his car and another car. He tried to drive away but the other driver tried to stop him. He attempted to follow him while ringing gardaí at the same time.’

The court heard that the motorist gave up chasing the defendant while the stolen car was later found crashed into a wall of a private house on Moses Road, Youghals, Clonakilty, and was badly damaged.

Judge McNulty was told the defendant has six previous convictions including the obstruction of a peace officer.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client has a series of offences but there are gaps in them. He said his client has had a difficult upbringing and gave an early plea to all the 12 charges, which avoided a full trial.

‘He has a good work history, but he has issues with alcohol and all his offences occurred while drinking. He is also on medication as he suffers from anxiety. He is seeing someone in Coolmine on a weekly basis. He is apologetic for his behaviour,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge McNulty was told that no compensation has yet been paid to Helen Ahern for the damage to her car or to the other driver’s car. Mr Murphy said his client has a limited income. The judge convicted him on all charges and asked the probation services to prepare a probation report to assess his suitability to carry out community service.

‘The penalty will be a mix of sanctions and he can expect to be under the scrutiny of this court for some time,’ said Judge McNulty, who remanded him in custody until December 19th.