Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Cllrs reject €28m Municipal District draft budget plan

November 19th, 2024 3:00 PM

Cllrs reject €28m Municipal District draft budget plan Image

Share this article

COUNCILLORS from Cork County Council’s West Cork Municipal District voted unanimously to reject the 2025 draft budgetary plan for the district at a special meeting in Dunmanway.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Councillors were told that the proposed overall budget for 2025 of €28,017,558 represented a 12.9% increase year-on-year from the 2024 budget of €24,235,639.

The biggest single allocation under the draft budget was for roads, accounting for more than €22m in funding, with most funding for these roads coming from central government and Transport Infrastructure Ireland. Under the draft plan, funding for national roads is set to increase to €139,000 and for regional roads the proposed budget was €9,787,710 compared to €5,529,333 allocated in 2024.

For local roads the draft budget proposed total funding of €12,303,711 a reduction from the 2024 total of €13,753,556. Other items included €302,742 for the operation of the Dursey cable car, €61,235 for road safety promotion and €270,264 for car parking, regulation, and enforcement.

Funding for public conveniences is set to increase from €444,841 to €539,204 and tourism development funding is set to increase from €117,599 to €226,008.

Litter management funding increased from €49,918 to €69,846 and the street cleaning budget was also increased from €807,447 to €855,686. Funding for burial ground maintenance, however, saw a reduction from €402,198 to €319,123.

Under the recreation and amenity heading, funding for Dunmanway Swimming Pool increased from €1,008,684 to €1,182,868 while the allocation for outdoor leisure which includes parks, playgrounds, walkways, and beaches was reduced from €635,883 to €509,569. Funding for lifeguards and lifesaving devices aslso fell, being set at €247,019 – a decrease from 2024’s total of €386,170.

Funding for the Skibbereen Heritage Centre and the Air India Memorial which has its 40th anniversary in 2025 increased from €152,125 to €180,602. Funding for piers and harbours was proposed at €633,532 an increase from the 2024 allocation of €611,777 and coastal protection also saw an increase from €720,645 to €753,113.

The allocation that covers development on the islands and the running of Skibbereen Town Hall increased from €72,828 to €80,562. Meeting chair Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF)’s recommendation that councillors reject the draft budget was agreed.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended