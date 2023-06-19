Cllrs demand to be put in picture about CCTV schemes

CORK County Council is awaiting the approval of the Garda Síochána (Recorded Devices) Bill 2022 before considering the implementation of additional community CCTV schemes, councillors were told recently.

North-Cork-based Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle raised a motion at a meeting of the local authority and asked what the future of this project is, which he said is vital for tackling anti-social behaviour and criminality.

Councillors were told that the Bill is currently before the Oireachtas and if passed, it will govern the installation and operation of community CCTV schemes in the future.

An audit carried out in 2019 by the Council identified 15 existing such schemes in Cork county, with eight operational and seven non-operational. There are also seven additional proposed similar schemes.

‘We had a lot of coverage about this five years ago and some towns got funding approval for CCTV schemes but it hasn’t happened to date. I appreciate there are GDPR (general data protection regulation) issues and that legislation is going through the Dáil,’ said Cllr Doyle.

‘It’s very important that this project goes ahead and if you look at the work that’s being done in Bandon, Macroom and Mallow, our public realm enhancements will depend on CCTV systems being in place to ensure anti-social behaviour can be tackled.’

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) supported the motion and said the CCTV system in Bantry works very well and has prevented a lot of crime and stopped anti-social behaviour in the area.

‘I have my own CCTV systems outside my premises too and it has been used by gardaí. I do hope the Bill will expedite it too as it’s been going on for a number of years,’ said Cllr Collins. Cllr Seamus McGrath (FF) said it’s a critically important issue and asked who will be responsible for funding the schemes.

‘CCTV is a critically important tool for the gardaí to use to combat criminality and issues of anti-social behaviour and it has a wide usage and benefit. I agree that An Garda Síóchána should be central to it,’ said Cllr McGrath.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said he would also welcome clarity on the issue and that it will present challenges for them and for how they engage with An Garda Síochána as to who takes on the responsibility of the scheme.

‘You are talking in excess of half a million euro to remedy the existing CCTV community schemes that are out there and get them updated,’ said Mr Lucey.