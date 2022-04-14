Cllr wants some light shed on the ownership of Timoleague Abbey

TIMOLEAGUE’S historic abbey is in darkness and is presenting a problem for pedestrians.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) raised the lack of illumination at Timoleague Abbey at a recent meeting of the Western Division of Cork County Council.

Cllr Hayes asked Council officials to write to the Office of Public Works (OPW) to request replacement lighting for the ruined abbey.

‘It is very dark in recent months because the lights have been off since last April,’ said Cllr Hayes.

‘And this has made it quite dangerous for pedestrians using the adjacent walkway.’

Another local councillor John O’Sullivan (FG) said a letter had already been sent to the Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, asking him to expedite a decision to light the abbey once more.

However, Cllr O’Sullivan said the OPW is claiming it doesn’t own the site. It is saying it manages such sites for the minister.

Meanwhile, he said Cork County Council is claiming they are the registered owners of the ground – but only as far as the kerb.

‘In effect, this has become a no man’s land,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘And no one can do any work without the authorisation of the minister.’

Before going to press, The Southern Star contacted Patrick O’Donovan’s office and requested a comment from the OPW.