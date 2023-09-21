Cllr slams any ‘knee-jerk’ speed changes

THE government’s proposed new speed limits for secondary and rural roads will do nothing to save lives in rural West Cork, according to Cllr Joe Carroll (FF).

Under the proposals, the new default speed limit on national secondary roads would drop from 100km/h to 80km/h. The default speed limit for the network of local and rural roads throughout the country would be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

At a meeting of Cork County Council, Cllr Carroll said these reductions in speed limits were a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to the terrible recent fatalities on Irish roads.

‘A new set of signs is not going to make people slow down,’ Cllr Carroll said.

‘We need to look at this proposal and the effects these slower speeds will have on rural roads.

‘We need more education for drivers, and we need more road maintenance, we have regulations that protect briars more than people.’

Cllr Carroll was joined by a number of other councillors from across the county seeking that the matter is brought before the roads and transport strategic policy commitree for discussion and for a combined proposal to be sent to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan seeking clarification on what exactly is planned for any new road traffic legislation dealing with the reduction of speed limits on the network of local and rural roads from 80km/h to 60km/h.

‘If these reductions are put in place, the people of the Beara, Bantry and the Mizen will have to leave the night before to get up to Cork city,’ Cllr Carroll said.