Cllr is fed up seeing dumping ‘around our beautiful county’

A WEST Cork councillor fed up of seeing dumping around the county has called on Cork County Council to carry out a survey asking people where they dispose of their household rubbish.

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) raised the motion at a recent meeting of the local authority and said this survey could be done on a pilot scheme and if proved successful, could be rolled out countywide.

‘This should be focused on areas prone to illegal dumping activity and where there is a low uptake of household waste collection services,’ said Cllr Coakley.

‘I am fed up seeing dumping around our beautiful county and country and I strongly feel that a survey of where and how people dispose of their rubbish is the only answer to this escalating problem.’

She said this would also save the Council money in the long run, as people will have to be accountable for their waste disposal, and said it is only a minority of people who are ruining the countryside by illegal dumping.

‘Anyone who is paying for their rubbish to be disposed of in the correct manner can produce a receipt and would be happy to show they have disposed of rubbish in a safe and environmentally way.’

Cllr Coakley added that householders not availing of refuse collection services must be questioned as to where they dispose of their rubbish.

‘We are undermining the work of local communities and Tidy Towns groups who have invested so much time and effort in cleaning up after others and they seem to have no morals. Why should these people have to pick up after someone else?’ A survey is a very simple and effective way of reducing illegal dumping.’

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) agreed that it’s an ongoing problem and also noted that some landlords who are renting buildings to asylum seekers are not provided them with bins and they are forced to dump their rubbish into other people’s bins.

‘If any premises is being rented out to anyone then it should be up to the landlord to provide bins. I’ve had three complaints on this already,’ said Cllr Collins.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said approximately 86% of households use the kerbside waste collection but felt that a survey wouldn’t give the Council the information it needs.

‘We have a very good environmental team where we actively engage with property owners where we are satisfied there is a challenge and actively engage with multi-accommodation units where we are satisfied there isn’t an appropriate collection system in place,’ said Mr Lucey.

Head of environmental services, Louis Duffy said they wouldn’t have the resources to carry out households surveys but if they have evidence relating to an individual house they have the right to call to the door.

Cllr Coakley asked about the 19% who don’t use the kerb household collection who she said are causing massive damage and said any approach must be targeted. She agreed to a suggestion by Cllr Marcia D’Alton that that the motion could be referred to the Environment Strategic Policy Committee.