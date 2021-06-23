Climate Bill is ‘destructive’ legislation

IF the Climate Action Bill is passed by the Oireachtas, rural Ireland will be left in ruin and dictated to by an un-elected body known as the Climate Advisory Council.

That’s according to Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins, speaking on behalf of the Rural Independent Group.

Deputy Michael Collins and his colleagues challenged government TDs to explain why they are allowing what he called ‘a deeply flawed and damaging Climate Action Bill to be rammed through the Oireachtas, without any consideration for practical solutions or opposition amendments.’

‘We have tabled over 75 amendments to the Bill, representing a constructive attempt on our part, to protect rural communities and make the legislation more just. However, it is now clear that the government are indifferent to accepting any of our amendments.

‘In fact, of the total 239 tabled amendments at committee stage, only government ones were being accepted by the Minister. This serves to illustrate that this Bill is all about keeping the Greens in government, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael hold on to power, despite the corrosive damage to the economy and the public.’

Deputy Collins described the legislation as the ‘single most destructive piece of legislation to come before the Dáil since the banks were bailed out in 2008.’