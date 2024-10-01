City street mural honours rowers

IT’S an electric piece of art - Olympic Gold rower medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have had their faces adorned on an electricity box mural in Cork city.

Located at Paradise Place at the junction of Liberty Street and North Main Street, the colourful street art piece is already proving a hit with passers-by. Paul and Fintan join a list of some of Cork’s most famous people honoured on electricity boxes across the city, including Sonia O’Sullivan, footballer Rena Buckley, hurler Sean Óg Ó hAilpín, camogie player Amy O’Connor, and of course General Michael Collins.

Artist Alan Hurley told The Southern Star that the latest box featuring the Skibbereen rowers was done as part of the ongoing PROC (People’s Republic of Cork) project in place since 2015.

‘It’s a fantastic initiative to celebrate our heroes, our local place and causes, and it’s also a way to add some colour and interesting talking points to our city and towns,’ he said.

Alan said he’s not sure if Paul or Fintan have seen his street art piece yet, but he is hoping that the talented rowers will give him their ‘gold seal’ of approval.