‘Cinderella’ with a modern twist is the Everyman panto

THIS year’s Everyman panto is the family favourite Cinderella, which opens from December 3rd.

The creative team behind the annual show promise a classic tale, but with a modern panto twist, ‘a gorgeous glitterball of a show.’

The scene is set in Cork where the townsfolk live dreamily in their fairytale life – except for one – Cinderella who steadfastly refuses to be swept away with such nonsense. She is quite the woman of 2022 an entrepreneur with big ambitions.

Elsewhere, Prince William (aka Liam) is the heir to the throne of the Corkonians but this dashing Prince is totally into his music. Confident, fun and rebellious, he dreams of a life on tour rather than the throne.

A chance encounter between the Prince and Cinderella at the Farmer’s Market sparks something – a blossoming friendship?

But Cinders must live with her stepmother and two stepsisters, Kim and Kourtney, and all they are interested in is flick left and hold, pose. It’s nightmare for poor Cinders. Her only true friend in the house is the butler, Buttons – they are BFFs.

With the announcement of the Cork Royal Ball, stepmother, Kim, and Kourtney make a wicked plan to stop Cinders attending. All looks lost for Cinders, the Prince and their blossoming friendship until Cinderella meets her Fairy Godmother, who can fix anything with a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.

For more information and tickets see everymancork.com or call 021-4501 673.