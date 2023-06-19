Church in Baltimore reborn as live music venue

AN historic church in Baltimore is welcoming some new members to the congregation this summer as it is developed as a spectacular music and cinema venue.

St Matthews Church is more than 200 years old, and while still operating as an active church, with weekly Church of Ireland services, it is now enjoying a new lease of life as an entertainment venue at the heart of the community.

Last week The Frank and Walters played a sold-out show at the 80-seater venue, while next Wednesday (June 21st) at 8pm, David Kitt will light up the summer solstice in Baltimore with a special concert by the sea at St Matthews.

Stuart Musgrave is the church warden and began the concert series as a fundraiser to pay for badly-needed renovations, the church suffering serious storm damage two years ago. Stuart is married to musician Gemma Hayes, and the couple moved to Baltimore from London during Covid. ‘We came back from London, and it was supposed to be a temporary move, but we’ve been here since,’ explained Stuart.

Gemma also performed a special fundraising night for St Matthews, along with Lisa Hannigan, Tessa Perry, and Liz Clarke, which was another sell-out success. ‘They did a super fundraising night,’ said Stuart. ‘Last week, the Frank and Walters had people dancing in the pews.’

Cork favourite John Spillane will perform on Wednesday, June 28th at 8pm, and further artists are being lined up..

A state-of-the-art cinema screen has also been installed at St Matthews and it will host its first screening on Saturday, June 24th at 7pm when it will show The Sparrow, partly filmed at the church.

Tickets at www.liveatstmatthews.com.