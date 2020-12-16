Chromebooks from GP Wood is a great boost to Enniskeane school

THE principal of St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane has said they are absolutely thrilled to have received a generous donation of 38 brand new Chromebooks from local company GP Wood.

Diarmuid Duggan thanked the company – which is one of the largest suppliers of sawn softwood products – for once again investing in their school.

‘As well as these devices they’ve also purchased a portable charging trolley which will enable us to move the Chromebooks from classroom to classroom as they are required,’ said Diarmuid.

‘We left no stone unturned in terms of our research to find the most suitable devices for our specific school and we kept GP Wood fully informed along the way.’

Diarmuid said that the Chromebooks will enable them to enhance the teaching and learning experience of all their students including those presenting with special educational needs.

‘Ensuring we catered for children of all levels and abilities was critically important to us as a school but also to GP Wood and this is why their donation includes six devices which will kept in our Special Education Room to be used solely by these children.’

The Chromebooks, designed with education in mind, can also be used as tablets meaning the teaching and learning of all subjects can now be enhanced making the learning experience more enjoyable for the students of St Mary’ Central School.

‘Digital learning has moved away from the passive or responsive experience to one in which the pupils themselves become digitally creative, allowing them to become engaged thinkers and motivated learners.

‘During the earlier period of the lockdown all of our staff furthered their professional development by completing a number of webinars on using digital technology in schools.’

Diarmuid said they can’t wait for the children of Ballineen and Enniskeane and its environs to begin reaping the benefits of this kind and generous gesture courtesy of GP Wood.