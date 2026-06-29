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Christy O'Sullivan is home after a stroke

June 29th, 2026 7:10 AM

By Martin Steinmetz

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FORMER Fianna Fáil politician Christy O’Sullivan has been released from hospital after suffering a stroke.

His son, Minister and Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan, announced his delight over his dad’s release from CUH’s stroke unit in a Father’s Day post on Instagram.

‘He’s been through a tough few weeks but he has bounced back big time,’ he wrote.

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‘His recovery has been mainly due to the incredible team at the stroke ward in CUH, as well as the ambulance service who were phenomenal.’

He added friends and family had been amazing too, adding: ‘To be fair he has worked hard himself on his recovery. Happy Father’s Day, Dad.’

Christopher’s path in politics has been closely watched by his dad who served as TD for Cork South-West from 2007 until 2011.

He was elected to the same post in 2020.

O’Sullivan Sr first stood as an independent councillor for Skibbereen in the 1999 local elections.

In a recent interview with The Southern Star, Christopher O’Sullivan said his father always reminded him of local issues.

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