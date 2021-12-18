‘Christmassy home’ bid

A DRIMOLEAGUE couple are in line to win the title of Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home, but they need the public’s help.

Sean and Noreen McSweeney, who have decorated their home (pictured) every Christmas for 26 years for charity, have been shortlisted in the competition by Energia.

They’ve raised money for various charities including Cancer Connect, set up by the late Prof Gerry O’Sullivan from Caheragh. Noreen battled cancer herself 15 years ago and he was her surgeon. Noreen explained how she wasn’t going to put the lights up at all this Christmas after the loss of her grandson Eoin this year.

‘He was always a great help to me doing the lights. He was my godson, too, and we were great buddies, but I felt I’d be leaving him down if we didn’t go ahead.’ The winners will receive €6,000 for their chosen charity and the couple picked Bantry Hospice, Marymount Hospice and Jeep for Jason if they’re successful. Vote, until midnight on Sunday 19th, by texting HOME1 to 51500.