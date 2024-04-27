Choose books: Trainspotting author Welsh and multitalented Margolyes coming to Bantry

SCOTTISH writer Irvine Welsh, actress and author Miriam Margolyes, and Booker Prize winners like Paul Lynch and Anne Enright are just some of the celebrated writers coming to this year’s West Cork Literary Festival.

Tickets are now on sale for what has become a ‘destination festival’ running in Bantry.

The festival takes place over eight days from July 12th to July 19th and is a celebration of writing and reading, with a varied and extensive programme around the

town.

It’s firmly established as a highlight of the literary calendar for both readers and writers. There are master classes, readings, and workshops, as well as interviews with authors, book launches, and a cornucopia of other events.

The incredible list of visitors to Bantry this year includes Anne Enright, Colm Tóibín, Adania Shibli, David Nicholls, Dolly Alderton, Paul Lynch, Rónán Hession, Eimear Ryan, Theo Dorgan, Andrea Mara, Irvine Welsh, Miriam Margolyes, Elizabeth Day, Caleb Azumah Nelson and Jason Allen-Paisant.

‘We have just announced this year’s line-up and we’re delighted by the response so far and by the excitement generated,’ said festival director, Eimear O’Herlihy. ‘It’s always lovely to see a buzz growing amongst participating writers, audience members, local businesses in Bantry, and our friends in the industry.

‘It feels like West Cork Literary Festival is becoming a destination festival because what could be better than a week in Bantry in the summer with friends, writers and exciting and inspiring conversations happening on stages and in cafes all over town.

‘Our writers and our audiences make it the brilliant week that it is and we hope that everyone follows the road to Bantry this summer.’

Booking for all events is now open on www.westcorkmusic.ie/LFprogramme or call 027 527 88.