Child cyclist injured in Carrigaline collision

Gardaí in Carrigaline are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout that occurred yesterday (Saturday) morning at 9.20am.

A male child pedal cyclist was seriously injured when a collision occurred between a car and the pedal cyclist. He was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to CHI at Temple Street where he remains in critical condition.

The road was closed and scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.