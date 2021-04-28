News

Child airlifted from West Cork to CUH after fall

April 28th, 2021 6:36 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The air ambulance landed in a field in Skibbereen this evening.

THE air ambulance service has just left Skibbereen after providing medical assistance to a four-year-old child who sustained a suspected head injury.

The Irish Community Rapid Response helicopter landed in a field near Chapel Court shortly before 6pm and two paramedics immediately went to the assistance of the casualty.

It is understood that the child fell at 2pm but the alarm was raised at 5.30pm as a result of the child’s altered state of consciousness.

The West Cork Rapid Response vehicle also arrived at 5.50pm and the child has now been taken by heli-med to Cork University Hospital as a precautionary measure.

