Child airlifted from West Cork to CUH after fall

THE air ambulance service has just left Skibbereen after providing medical assistance to a four-year-old child who sustained a suspected head injury.
The Irish Community Rapid Response helicopter landed in a field near Chapel Court shortly before 6pm and two paramedics immediately went to the assistance of the casualty.
News
Apr, 2021
Bumper summer on the way; Gorse fires cause major damage to local wildlife; Liadh Ní Riada tells it straight; Eileen Rose McDaid on her golf career; A decade of Cancer Connect in West Cork
Read more
It is understood that the child fell at 2pm but the alarm was raised at 5.30pm as a result of the child’s altered state of consciousness.
The West Cork Rapid Response vehicle also arrived at 5.50pm and the child has now been taken by heli-med to Cork University Hospital as a precautionary measure.