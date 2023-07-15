Chemist Fionn is placed third at Euro inventors’ awards

BY EIMEAR O’DWYER

BALLYDEHOB’S Fionn Ferreira has placed third in this year’s prestigious Young Inventors’ Prize recognising European innovators.

The 22-year-old former pupil of Schull Community College – who is studying for a master’s in chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands – received the accolade in recognition of his microplastic removal solution.

Fionn created a method of removing microplastics from water using oil and magnetic powder. His latest prototype was shown to remove over 85% of microplastics without requiring filters or chemicals, and produces zero waste.

‘Receiving this prestigious award is not just a personal achievement,’ said Fionn, ‘it is a profound acknowledgment of the urgent need to combat the devastating impact of microplastics on our planet’s water systems, and highlights how young inventors, like me, can make a difference.’

Fionn has many awards for his work. He won the Google Global Science Fair in 2019 and was named one of Forbes 30 under 30 in 2021.

The Young Inventors’ Prize, was established by the European Patents Office (EPO) in recognition of innovators aged 30, or under, who have developed technological solutions to tackle global problems. ‘Together, we can combat environmental challenges no matter what age we are or our technical background,’ Fionn told The Southern Star.

The EPO encourages ideas which contribute towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Fionn’s work specifically addresses the clean water and sanitation brief.

Fionn is now working with the University of Texas to scale his invention to a commercial model.