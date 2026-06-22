CCPC warns of scams and unexpected charges as new customs rules are introduced

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is warning consumers to be alert to scam messages seeking customs payments, as new charges come into force on Wednesday 1 July.

The CCPC is also advising shoppers who hope to escape the charges by ordering before 1 July to scrutinise delivery dates to avoid being hit with an unexpected bill.

Deliveries shipped from outside the EU and valued at or under €150 are no longer exempt from customs charges, with a €3 fee applied to each unique item in an order.

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Texts from scammers posing as delivery services are common. As more deliveries are subject to customs charges, more consumers may be at risk of falling for scam payment links.

Grainne Griffin, CCPC Director of Communications, said: 'We saw a spike in scams when Brexit customs changes came in and we expect to see the same with these new changes. Scammers will look to exploit the situation and use it as an opportunity for fraud. All online shoppers should be alert for scam texts and emails.

'Any requests for payment that claim to be from Revenue will definitely be a scam. These charges are never paid directly by consumers to the Revenue Commissioners. An Post has also advised that they will never send you a click through link to pay charges.

'As consumers, we are most vulnerable to scams when we’re busy or distracted. Treat any text about customs charges with extreme caution. Take your time and don’t rush into paying anything. If you pay through a scam link, you’re handing your card details to scammers so you could lose much more than that first payment.”

The CCPC is warning online shoppers that purchases made now are subject to the new charges if the package reaches Ireland after 30 June.

She continued: 'There is a very real risk that consumers may mistakenly think the changes apply to purchases made from 1 July. This is not the case. Any package that reaches Ireland from midnight on 30 June will be subject to the new rules. It is important that online shoppers understand this and carefully check expected delivery dates when purchasing online.

'If customs charges are not paid in advance, then consumers will also have to pay an administrative fee to the delivery company, pushing the overall cost even higher. We are warning consumers to be very careful shopping online this week, and in the coming weeks, to avoid being stung with an unexpected bill from the delivery company.'