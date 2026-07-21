Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat to yacht in distress off West Cork coast

CASTLETOWNBERE lifeboat was launched on Monday afternoon to go to the assistance two sailors whose yacht was taking water off Sheep's Head.

The two sailors on board the 33ft vessel were able to keep the situation under control, but they raised the alarm with the Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Research Coordination Centre in Valentia stating that they were requesting immediate assistance.

Castletownbere’s RNLI lifeboat, the Annette Hutton, was tasked at 3.02pm and launched at 3.15 pm under the command of Coxswain Marney O’Donoghue, mechanic Sean O’Shea, with crew Seamus Harrington, William O’Driscoll and Ryan Murphy.

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The yacht was subsequently located at 3.47pm seven miles west-south-west of Sheep's Head. Conditions on scene were very good with Force 2 north-westerly winds and smooth seas.

The yacht was undamaged and both sailors were found to be safe and well. However, the vessel was still taking water and had lost all power.

Given the precarious nature of the situation, it was then decided to tow the yacht to Castletownbere. The lifeboat and the rescued yacht arrived in Castletownbere at 6.15pm where she was berthed at the western end of the pier.

Felix O’Donoghue, Launch Authority at Castletownbere RNLI, complimented the coxswain and crew for their swift response and effective rescue and noted that the fine conditions had led it to being a straightforward call-out.