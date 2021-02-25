Carroll angry with holiday makers after his Covid hell

A COUNCILLOR has spoken of his anger at seeing people going on holidays from Dublin Airport, while he is recovering from his own Covid experience.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) from Skibbereen said it infuriates him not to see people taking the virus seriously, after having spent 10 days with a bad dose, which he contracted almost three weeks ago.

‘I’m not the better of it yet, to be honest,’ he admitted, and said he was close to being hospitalised on a few occasions.

‘I had pains all over, and down my back, and no appetite. I couldn’t put on my shoes and I didn’t eat a full dinner for 10 days,’ said the popular Skibbereen politician.

‘And I’m not the better of it yet. I have been really taken aback by the number of people who think it’s just a bad flu. I thought it was flu at the start, but then I did eight or nine days of hard labour with it, and it’s no joking matter,’ he told The Southern Star.

Cllr Carroll said he believes that what happened at Christmas was down to the 46-48,000 people who came here from the UK. ‘I know four or five people who brought it with them, and I know other people who know more too. It’s awful to see people at Dublin Airport going on holidays, as if it’s nothing. It’s not.’

Cllr Carroll’s wife Sheila was also hit with the virus, and also had to take to the bed. But they were both amazed that neither their daughter nor granddaughter, who are both living with them, didn’t contract it.

‘But I just want people to know that this can be serious when you get it, we shouldn’t take it lightly,’ he said.