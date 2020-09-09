Carrigaline teen missing: gardaí seek public’s help

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Paddy Healy O’Driscoll who is missing from his home in Carrigaline since last Friday, September 4th.

Paddy (17) is 5' 6" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build. He has tattoos on his forearms and it is believed that Paddy was wearing a pink hoodie j and dark tracksuit bottoms at the time he went missing.

He is known to frequent Cork city.

Anyone with any information on Paddy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.