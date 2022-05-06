Carbery tastes victory at the Cork Company of the Year awards

The Carbery Group was announced as the overall winner of the Cork Chamber Cork Company of the Year awards 2022, at the Chamber's annual dinner in Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

The Ballineen-based company won the Cork International Company of the Year and Jason Hawkins, ceo of the company said they are 'truly both honoured and humbled' to win the prestigious award.

'This award is an acknowledgement of the commitment and success of Carbery’s team, both in Cork and around the world. Carbery’s origin was inspired by a vision to create a sustainable future for the farming communities of West Cork and has since led to the creation of an international food ingredients company now operating in communities all around the world,' he said.

'The growth of Carbery Group has been underpinned by the vision and support of our farmer shareholders, to whom this award also belongs.'

President of Cork Chamber, Paula Cogan said Carbery and the three other individual winners – Green Rebel, Simply Blue Group and Altada – are all highly deserving of this recognition and have displayed their ability to persist, adapt, innovate, and respond to ever-changing environments.

'Each is a player in what we know is an outstanding business culture in our city region and have set themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery,' she said.