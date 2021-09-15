Car overturns at notorious crash corner near Skibbereen

The driver of a car that overturned at New Court corner on Tuesday afternoon sustained lacerations to his head.

Gardaí from Dunmanway, ambulance crews, and fire fighters from both Skibbereen and Schull, attended the scene of the single vehicle collision at 2pm on September 14th following yet another accident at the now infamous corner on the Schull to Skibbereen approach road.

‘It happened at a notorious black spot,’ said a person who saw the car, in water, and on its side, after the driver lost control taking the right-angle bend.

‘There have been a number of crashes at that location over the years,’ he added. ‘There is at least one crash there every year.’

The driver – a man in his 50s who is from the area – was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after his car spun, flipped, and landed on its passenger side in a water table.

The driver’s injuries were not serious but he did sustain several cuts as a result of the collision.