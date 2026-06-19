Cape Clear Lavender Festival returns to mark five years of great growth

WHAT began as a small community experiment on Cape Clear with just 500 lavender plants has blossomed into one of Ireland’s most distinctive agritourism success stories, as the Cape Clear Lavender Festival (Féile Lus Liath Chléire) returns for its third year on Saturday June 27th to Sunday June 28th.

The inspirational idea to plant lavender across Cape Clear quite literally took root in 2021. Today, more than 5,000 lavender plants flourish across Ireland’s southernmost inhabited island, supporting a thriving community enterprise involving local growers, producers, crafters, hospitality businesses and residents. The initiative was established to identify a sustainable crop that reflected the island’s agricultural heritage while creating new opportunities for agritourism and local enterprise.

The project was founded by Joe Driscoll, whose vision was to identify a sustainable crop that could create new opportunities for Cape Clear while reflecting the island’s agricultural heritage. Supported by Mike Daly, who, like Joe, has strong ancestral ties to Cape Clear, they worked alongside the island community to bring that vision to fruition. Mike later went on to develop the Danzig Lavender Shop to showcase and sell the island’s lavender products. Following a successful trial planting that confirmed lavender could thrive in the island’s unique maritime climate, the initiative quickly expanded. The result has been the creation of a diverse range of artisan products under the ‘Cape Grown, Cape Made’ banner.

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Today, visitors to the island can enjoy everything from lavender-infused gin, soaps, skincare products, candles and honey to culinary products created using lavender grown and harvested on Cape Clear. Festival-goers can also sample Cape Clear Lavender Gin, produced by Cape Clear Distillery, Ireland’s first and only island distillery.

Speaking about the success of the festival, founder Joe Driscoll said: ‘The Cape Clear Lavender Festival is really a celebration of what can happen when a community comes together around a shared idea. When we planted the first lavender plants in 2021, we hoped they would create new opportunities for the island. Today, that vision has grown into a thriving community project involving local growers, producers, artists, musicians and businesses. The festival gives us an opportunity to share that journey with visitors and showcase the creativity, innovation and sense of community that make Cape Clear such a special place.’

The project has also delivered environmental benefits, helping to enhance biodiversity across the island while adding to the visual appeal of an already picturesque landscape. Local beekeepers have reported distinctive new floral characteristics in their honey since the expansion of lavender planting, while the crop itself requires relatively low maintenance once established.

Following the success of previous festivals, which attracted hundreds of visitors, organisers are expecting another strong turnout in 2026.

The festival programme will feature live music, artisan markets, food experiences, workshops, wellness activities and opportunities for visitors to learn more about the island’s lavender-growing journey.

Visitors are encouraged to book early and join the celebration of lavender, local craftsmanship and island life on Cape Clear. Ferry times and travel information can be found at capeclearferries.com. For further information visit www.capeclearlavender.com. Fáilte roimh chách. Cléire abú!