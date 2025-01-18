Caoimhín’s exhibition opens new year at Uillinn

THE new year brings a new season at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen, with a special gallery conversation as curtain raiser to the first exhibition of the new year.

Caoimhín Gaffney’s exhibition All At Once Collapsing Together opens at Saturday, January 11th, and will run until February 15th.

Caoimhín will be in discussion with Anna O’Sullivan, director of the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny at 2pm on Saturday in a special introduction to the exhibition, and all are welcome to attend.

All at Once Collapsing Together brings together film, photography, and text in an exhibition which delves into ideas about different relationships within our natural environment: the bog as a liminal site of death and transformation, climate change, climate anxiety, healing through psychedelics, the importance of wildlife to our sense of self, and the legacy of colonisation.

This touring exhibition with Butler Gallery, Kilkenny and Highlanes, Drogheda examines the restorative power of nature, alongside the irreconcilable reality of climate change.

Caoimhín Gaffney is an artist, filmmaker, and writer whose work has been shown in exhibitions and film festivals internationally.

The exhibition represents a huge development in the artist’s practice, as he expands from his film work into an installation of multi-screen film, photography, printed text pieces and neon text.