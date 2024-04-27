Camden Fort officially opens after €750,000 renovation

THE newly renovated Camden Fort Meagher has been officially reopened following a €750,000 renovation and will have a longer season, remaining open until October.

County Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn performed the reopening on Friday, following an extensive revitalisation and enhancement programme. The works on the coastal artillery included repairing stone and brickwork, excavation of material from the roof of the casemate block, fixing the roof drainage system, raking out and repointing of stone joints and waterproofing work on the structure.

Two original stone gun rails, that had been hidden from view, were discovered during renovations, while works will continue to render the building waterproof, ensuring the preservation of the structural, historical and cultural heritage of this unique building for future generations.

‘The Fort has undergone extensive essential restoration on the casemate block which houses the primary exhibitions and I am excited to say that these works have been shortlisted in the Irish Construction Excellence Awards 2024. With this reopening we are looking to further develop Camden Fort Meagher as a key tourist destination for Cork County in collaboration with other destinations including Spike Island, ensuring it becomes a must see stop along the Wild Atlantic Way,’ said Cllr O’Flynn.

Camden Fort Meagher will be open to the public from April to October, Wednesday to Sunday, including Bank holidays Mondays, accommodating a longer season than previous.

Chief executive of Cork Co Council Valerie O’Sullivan said the refurbishment was ‘another building block in our dedication to preserving our heritage and providing future generations with a glimpse of our past. With more than three quarters of a million euro invested in this most recent restoration and preparation for reopening project, it has breathed new life into this historic site ensuring that it can reopen to the public and be a source of history, culture, and education for years to come, including plans to make Camden Fort Meagher a place that will become a venue for events and the arts, all year round, the best is yet to come.’

Tickets are available at the new Ticket Office and Gift Shop, including the option to avail of a new annual pass. The onsite cafe is open while people are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and make use of the picnic areas and tables on site.