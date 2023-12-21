Call to raise road to stop Mizen flooding

SOCIAL Democrat Cllr Ross O’Connell has called on Cork County Council to raise a short stretch of the road at Ballyrisode between Kealfadda Bridge and Hungerford Woods to prevent the main Schull to Goleen road (R591) from becoming impassable during intense rainfall events.The councillor also requested that the criteria for activating the existing flood warning sign on the approach to this frequently flooded area be looked at, as the warning lights failed to activate during the last flooding event. Speaking at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, Cllr O’Connell said motorists are forced to take a long detour when the road is flooded, and he suggested that there is an engineering solution to the problem.

Engineer Ruth O’Brien said they would examine the problem and consider ways of preventing the road becoming impassable, as well as carrying out works to the sea walls. Meanwhile, Cllr O’Connell asked if a sign could be put out at Toormore if and when it becomes flooded, so people can take the detour without having to double back